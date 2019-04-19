'His teammates were excited about the way he started the game and I think that was infectious,' Warriors coach Steve Kerr says of the two-time Finals MVP

Published 5:55 PM, April 19, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Kevin Durant made sure the outcome would be different this time.

Dropping 38 points in just 29 minutes of action, Durant ensured that Golden State didn't blow another big lead as the Warriors routed the Los Angeles Clippers, 132-105, in Game 3 of their NBA playoff series on Thursday, April 18 (Friday, April 19, Manila time).

"He was aggressive from the start at both ends," said Golden State coach Steve Kerr. "He attacked. He showed everybody who Kevin Durant is."

After taking just 24 shots and totaling 44 points in the first two games of the series, Durant came out blazing in Game 3, hitting his first 6 shots before winding up with 27 points in the first half. (READ: Ruthless Warriors flog Clippers for 2-1 series lead)

“He had a different mindset than the other night and set the tone right away. Our guys loved it,” said Kerr. “His teammates were excited about the way he started the game and I think that was infectious. It carried over to our defense too. I thought our defense was fantastic tonight." (READ: Curry: Warriors put '16 bad minutes' behind)

The reigning two-time Finals MVP finished 14-for-23 from the floor and was just 5 points shy of his playoff career high.

"The coach made some subtle changes. Other than that everybody stuck to the game plan," said Durant. – Rappler.com