WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Three teams put on a dominant display to grab a 2-1 series lead in the first round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 18 (Friday, April 19, Manila time).
The Golden State Warriors made sure there would be no meltdowns this time and dealt the Los Angeles Clippers a 132-105 whipping behind the 38-point performance of Kevin Durant.
Ben Simmons also scattered a career postseason-high 31 points and Tobias Harris fired away from the perimeter as the Philadelphia 76ers drubbed the Brooklyn Nets, 131-115, in Game 3.
Another career-high outing came from San Antonio’s Derrick White, who pumped in 36 points to lead the Spurs to a 118-108 victory over the No. 2 Denver Nuggets.
Game results
Golden State 132, Los Angeles 105 (READ: Ruthless Warriors flog Clippers for 2-1 series lead)
Philadelphia 131, Brooklyn 115 (READ: Sixers shake off Embiid absence to beat Nets)
San Antonio 118, Denver 108 (READ: White fires career-high as Spurs rip No. 2 Nuggets anew)
– Rappler.com
