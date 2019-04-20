Siakam picks up slack as Raptors escape Magic
MANILA, Philippines – Kawhi Leonard struggled offensively but Pascal Siakam picked up the slack as the Toronto Raptors outlasted the Orlando Magic, 98-93, to take a 2-1 series lead in the NBA first-round playoffs on Friday, April 19 (Saturday, April 20, Manila time).
Siakam dropped a playoff career-high 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Raptors staved off the gritty Magic’s comeback attempts.
Leonard finished with 16 points on a woeful 5-of-19 shooting (26%) but had 10 rebounds and 4 assists.
Danny Green chipped in 13 points and Kyle Lowry had a double-double of 12 points and 10 assists for the Raptors.
“I really thought this was going to be a tough atmosphere to play in,” said Raptors coach Nick Nurse after the road win.
COOL UNDER PRESSURE pic.twitter.com/CsjjvW6n7W— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 20, 2019
Terrence Ross fired 24 points to lead the Magic, who will try to level the series again in Game 4 on Sunday in Orlando.
Nikola Vucevic added a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds as the Magic clawed their way back in several stretches and even grabbed the lead.
But the Raptors staged a pivotal 16-0 run in the second half that turned a 60-61 deficit into a 76-61 gap, then fended off the Magic’s late rallies. – Rappler.com
The extra mile
We are passionate about sports. Whether its a university, local, or international event, we aim to always to go above and beyond with our news, features, and analysis.
However, reader support powers our content. We ask you to take on the extra mile with us.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.