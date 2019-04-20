Westbrook, Thunder trim Blazers’ series lead
MANILA, Philippines – It turned out to be a scoring showdown between Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook and Portland’s Damian Lillard.
In the end, tough, Westbrook and the Thunder edged Lillard and the Trail Blazers, 120-108, in Game 3 of their first-round duel in the NBA Western Conference playoffs on Friday, April 19 (Saturday, April 20, Manila time).
Westbrook erupted for 33 points, dished out 11 assists and pulled down 5 rebounds as the Thunder trimmed the Blazers’ series lead to 2-1.
Paul George buried 22 points on top of 6 boards and 6 assists and Jerami Grant also fired 18 points on a 4-of-5 shooting from three-point range for the Thunder.
“We got back to what we’ve been doing all year,” said Grant. “We never felt that we’re out of the series.”
Lillard also had a sizzling night for the Blazers, unleashing 25 of his 32 points in the 3rd quarter.
@russwest44 (33 PTS, 11 AST) and @Dame_Lillard (32 PTS, 6 AST) duel as the @okcthunder (1-2) win Game 3 in Oklahoma City! #ThunderUp #NBAPlayoffs— NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2019
Game 4: Sunday (4/21), 9:30pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/46fE3BKuM8
Denis Schroder collected 17 points, 6 assists and 5 boards for the Thunder, who pulled away from an 89-89 deadlock in the final quarter with Westbrook, Grant and Schroeder fueling the late charge.
Steven Adams also had 10 points and 7 rebounds for the Thunder.
CJ McCollum likewise starred for the No. 3 Blazers with 21 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists while Enes Kanter chipped in 19 points.
Game 4 is set Sunday also in Oklahoma. – Rappler.com
