MANILA, Philippines – The Boston Celtics withstood a late surge to post a 104-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers to take a stranglehold 3-0 lead in their first-round NBA Eastern Conference series on Friday, April 19 (Saturday, April 20, Manila time).
Jaylen Brown and Kyrie Irving took charge as the Celtics moved within a win of the conference semifinals.
The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, seized a 2-1 series edge over the Orlando Magic after a 98-93 decision behind Pascal Siakam’s postseason-career high 30 points and 11 rebounds.
In the Western Conference, Russell Westbrook scored 33 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder downed the Portland Trail Blazers, 120-108, to trim their series deficit to 2-1.
Game results
Boston 104, Indiana 96 (READ: Celtics push Pacers to elimination brink)
Toronto 98, Orlando 93 (READ: Westbrook, Thunder trim Blazers’ series lead)
Oklahoma City 120, Portland 108 (READ: Siakam picks up slack as Raptors escape Magic)
– With a report from Agence France-Presse
