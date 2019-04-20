The Boston Celtics inch closer to a first-round sweep of the Indiana Pacers

Published 7:33 AM, April 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Boston Celtics withstood a late surge to post a 104-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers to take a stranglehold 3-0 lead in their first-round NBA Eastern Conference series on Friday, April 19 (Saturday, April 20, Manila time).

Jaylen Brown and Kyrie Irving took charge as the Celtics moved within a win of the conference semifinals.

The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, seized a 2-1 series edge over the Orlando Magic after a 98-93 decision behind Pascal Siakam’s postseason-career high 30 points and 11 rebounds.

In the Western Conference, Russell Westbrook scored 33 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder downed the Portland Trail Blazers, 120-108, to trim their series deficit to 2-1.

– With a report from Agence France-Presse