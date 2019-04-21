The Milwaukee Bucks are on the verge of sweeping the first-round series against the Detroit Pistons

MANILA, Philippines – The Milwaukee Bucks are on the verge of advancing to the next round in 4 games with a 119-103 Game 3 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, April 20 (Sunday, April 21, Manila time).

The Bucks are now off to a commanding 3-0 lead over Detroit and are a win away from taking the best-of-seven first round series on Monday, April 22 (Tuesday, April 23, Manila time).

Khris Middleton spoiled Blake Griffin's return as he topscored for 20 points to lead the 6 others who scored double digits for the Bucks.

Brook Lopez tallied 19 points and had 7 rebounds and 5 blocked shots and Eric Bledsoe scored 19 points for the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered 14 points and 10 rebounds for his third-straight double-double in the series and Nikola Mirotic chipped in 12 points.

Detroit's hobbled star Griffin had 27 points in 31 minutes after he missed the first two games of the series with a sore knee.

Griffin was cleared with his leg heavily wrapped but it didn't change the outcome.

The Pistons have now lost 13 straight playoff games dating back to 2008. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com