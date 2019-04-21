The Houston Rockets move on the cusp of dispatching the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA playoffs despite James Harden's historically poor shooting performance

Published 9:10 PM, April 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – James Harden was limited to a historically poor shooting night, but the Houston Rockets still got the job done with a 104-101 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday, April 20 (Sunday, April 21, Manila time).

The reigning NBA MVP missed his first 15 shots before finding his touch in the final frame as the Rockets went up 3-0 against the Jazz in their Western Conference playoff series.

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid delivered a monster performance to propel the Philadelphia 76ers to a 112-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets in their Eastern Conference duel.

The win moved the 76ers on the cusp of advancing to the second round of the playoffs at 3-1.

Game results

Houston 104, Utah 101 (READ: Rockets escape Jazz despite Harden's struggles)

Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 108 (READ: Embiid sparks 76ers to NBA playoff win after two ejected)

Denver 117, San Antonio 103 (READ: Nuggets tie 1st-round series over Spurs)

Milwaukee 119, Detroit 103 (READ: Bucks take 3-0 series lead over Pistons)

– Rappler.com