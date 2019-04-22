Jimmy Butler and Jared Dudley engage in an altercation in Game 4 of their best-of-seven opening-round series

Published 10:16 AM, April 22, 2019

NEW YORK, USA – Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley and Philadelphia 76ers swingman Jimmy Butler were each fined Sunday, April 21, for their roles in an on-court incident during a playoff game in New York.

Dudley was fined $25,000 for escalating an on-court incident that spilled into the spectator seating area by shoving Philadelphia's Joel Embiid.

Butler was fined $15,000 for shoving Dudley and escalating the altercation even further.

Both players received technical fouls and were ejected with 7:42 remaining in the third quarter Saturday in Philadelphia's 112-108 victory over Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

The incident began when Embiid, who had elbowed Brooklyn's Jarrett Allen in the face in game two, was whistled for a hard foul on Allen that prompted Dudley to rush at Embiid.

Butler and Ben Simmons went into the spectator section due to the shoving during the incident.

Philadelphia's victory gave the 76ers a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven opening-round series with game 5 set for Tuesday, April 23 in Philadelphia. – Rappler.com