NBA fines Spurs guard DeRozan $25,000 for ball toss
NEW YORK, USA – San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Sunday, April 21, for recklessly throwing the basketball toward a referee and into the stands during a playoff loss.
DeRozan was whistled for a technical foul and ejected for the incident, which came with 5:01 remaining in the fourth quarter of San Antonio's 117-103 home loss to Denver on Saturday.
DeRozan, who flipped the ball in frustration after a foul call, averaged 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists a game this season for the Spurs and has averaged 23.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocked shots a game in the playoffs.
The Nuggets leveled the best-of-seven first-round playoff series at 2-2 with game 5 Tuesday, April 23, at Denver and game 6 Thursday, April 25, at San Antonio.
The series winner will face either Portland or Oklahoma City in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. – Rappler.com
