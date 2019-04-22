'We let go in game 2 and we won't do that the rest of the playoffs. I really believe that,' says Klay Thompson

Published 11:22 AM, April 22, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Kevin Durant scored 33 points that allowed the Warriors, who held on to beat the Clippers, 113-105, putting them at a 3-1 lead in the opening round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Sunday, April 21.

"We came in with that mindset to put our foot on the throttle and not let go," Klay Thompson said. "We let go in game 2 and we won't do that the rest of the playoffs. I really believe that."

After winning both games in Los Angeles, the Warriors can wrap things up in game 5 on Wednesday, April 24, in Oakland.

Thompson scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half for the Warriors. Stephen Curry had an off night shooting 3-for-14, including 1-of-9 from 3-point range, and finishing with 12 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a season-high 25 points for the Clippers. Danilo Gallinari scored 16 after a scoreless first quarter.

Lou Williams came off the bench to score 12 and Patrick Beverley also had a dozen and a team-high 10 rebounds in the loss.

The Warriors have led by at least 8 points after the first quarter in every game of the series.

In Orlando, Leonard scored 34 points and the Raptors beat the Magic.

Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell each scored 16 for the Raptors, who can advance with a home win in game five on Tuesday.

Aaron Gordon scored 25, Evan Fournier scored 19 and Nikola Vucevic added 11 for the Magic, who committed 17 turnovers that became 21 Toronto points.

And now the Magic's season and the Clippers' are squarely on the brink. – Rappler.com