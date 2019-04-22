Portland exacts revenge on OKC for commanding series lead
MANILA, Philippines – The Portland Trail Blazers bounced back from their Game 3 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 111-98 victory in the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Sunday, April 21.
The Trail Blazers are now one win away from taking the best-of-seven series with a 3-1 lead over the Thunder.
CJ McCollum led Portland with 27 points to go with 4 rebounds and 3 assists while Damian Lillard dropped 15 points in the 3rd quarter alone for a total of 24 points.
Maurice Harkless recorded a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards.
Paul George erupted for 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with 6 assists, but it was not enough for the Thunder.
Russell Westbrook had an off-night as he tallied 14 points off a 5-of-21 shooting from the field. – Rappler.com
