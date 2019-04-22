WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!
Watch the Boston Celtics sweep the Indiana Pacers to advance to the next round in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, and more thrilling action Sunday, April 21 (Monday, April 22, Manila time).
Game results
Boston 110, Indiana 106 (READ: Celtics sweep Pacers out of NBA playoffs)
Golden State 113, Los Angeles Clippers 105 (READ: Warriors push Clippers to the brink of elimination)
Portland 111, Oklahoma 98 (READ: Portland exacts revenge on OKC for commanding series lead)
Toronto 107, Orlando 85
– Rappler.com
