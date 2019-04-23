The Bucks win a playoff series for the first time since 2001 and will face the Celtics, the team that eliminated them in the first round last season

MANILA, Philippines – Giannis Antetokounmpo erupted for a new playoff career-high as the Milwaukee Bucks obliterated the Detroit Pistons, 127-104, to sweep their Eastern Conference clash in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Antetokounmpo frolicked with 41 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks, helping the Milwaukee turn back a Detroit side determined to stay alive.

The Bucks won a playoff series for the first time since 2001 and will face the Boston Celtics, the team that eliminated them in the first round last year.

Boston has remained a title contender but Milwaukee has proven to be the best contenders in the East by finishing with the best NBA record in the elimination round.

Khris Middleton delivered 18 points, Eric Bledsoe added 16 points, while Sterling Brown chimed in 9 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists in the win.

The Pistons was groomed to extend the series leading 62-56 at halftime before losing their grasp of the upper hand as the Bucks outscored them 39-23 in the 3rd quarter.

Reggie Jackson finished with 26 points and 7 assists while Blake Griffin had 22 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds in the losing effort. – Rappler.com