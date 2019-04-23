A female sports reporter alleges that the NBA coach forced himself on her at a hotel in California

Published 11:28 AM, April 23, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton is being sued by a woman who alleges he forced himself on her at a hotel in Santa Monica, California, according to US media reports.

Celebrity news outlet TMZ reported on Monday, April 22 (Tuesday, April 23, Philippine time), that Walton had invited the woman, a sports reporter, to meet him at his hotel to discuss a book she was writing.

Citing court documents, it said the woman alleged Walton, with whom she had a previous business relationship, convinced her to go to his room and forced himself on her.

There, according to the lawsuit, he allegedly pinned her to the bed, kissed and groped her while she resisted, TMZ said.

It added the lawsuit says he eventually stopped and let her go but, as she walked away, grabbed her from behind and pulled her close – before eventually allowing her to leave.

TMZ reported the incident took place before Walton became head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now coach of the Kings, Walton was let go by the Lakers last week after coaching them for several seasons. – Rappler.com