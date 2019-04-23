Donovan Mitchell fires 19 points in the final frame as the Jazz live to fight another day

Published 1:31 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – With their backs pressed against the wall, the Utah Jazz escaped elimination with a gritty 107-91 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of their first round Western Conference playoff duel.

Donovan Mitchell delivered 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists on Monday, April 22 (Tuesday, April 23, Philippine time), as Utah frustrated Houston seeking to sweep the best-of-seven series.

The Rockets were groomed to enter the next round undefeated after leading 79-76 through 3 quarters before the Jazz went on a 15-1 run to start the final frame and never looked back.

At the forefront of Utah's fourth-quarter assault was the sophomore Mitchell, who fired 19 of his output in the period.

Donovan Mitchell dropped 19 of his 31 PTS in the fourth quarter to force a Game 5. #TakeNote | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/zcEN0OqIIL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 23, 2019

Jae Crowder backstopped Mitchell with 23 points and 2 steals, while Ricky Rubio put up 18 points and 11 assists.

Also making their presence felt in the win are Derrick Favors and Royce O'Neale, who conjoined for 23 points and 22 rebounds.

James Harden was still stellar with 30 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals, but the Rockets' dismal 12-point output in the 4th quarter did not help their cause of finishing the series as soon as possible.

Chris Paul had 23 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 5 steals while Eric Gordon chipped in 16 points in the loss. – Rappler.com