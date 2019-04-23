The firing of the first European-born head coach in the history of the NBA leaves the Suns searching for their seventh head coach in 8 years

Published 3:54 PM, April 23, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Igor Kokoskov, who was the first European-born head coach in the history of the NBA, was fired by the Phoenix Suns after just one season, the team announced in a statement.

"After extensive evaluation, I determined it is best to move in a different direction with our head coaching position," Suns general manager James Jones said on Monday, April 22 (Tuesday, April 23, Philippine time).

"I want to thank Igor for his work this past season and wish him the best with his future endeavors."

Phoenix hired Kokoskov, who was born in Serbia, in 2018 to replace Canadian Jay Triano.

Kokoskov's sacking leaves the Suns searching for their seventh head coach in 8 years.

The Suns ended their season level with the Cleveland Cavaliers at 19-63, the second-worst record in the league.

Phoenix was worst in the NBA at 21-61 last year. And since 2012-13, they are 199-375 – the joint worst record in that period with the Orlando Magic. – Rappler.com