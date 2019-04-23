Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks to their first playoff series win since 2001 at the expense of the Detroit Pistons

Published 9:45 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Milwaukee Bucks ended an 18-year drought of a playoff series win after pummeling the Detroit Pistons, 127-104, to complete the sweep of the first round of their Eastern Conference playoff clash.

Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a new playoff career-high of 41 points as Milwaukee came from behind to frustrate Detroit on Monday, April 22 (Tuesday, April 23, Manila time).

Elsewhere, the Utah Jazz live to fight another day by preventing a sweep at the hands of the Houston Rockets following an inspired 107-91 Game 4 win in the Western Conference.

Donovan Mitchell carried the scoring cudgels, scattering 19 of his 31 points in Utah's fourth-quarter pullaway.

Game results

– Rappler.com