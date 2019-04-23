WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – The Milwaukee Bucks ended an 18-year drought of a playoff series win after pummeling the Detroit Pistons, 127-104, to complete the sweep of the first round of their Eastern Conference playoff clash.
Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a new playoff career-high of 41 points as Milwaukee came from behind to frustrate Detroit on Monday, April 22 (Tuesday, April 23, Manila time).
Elsewhere, the Utah Jazz live to fight another day by preventing a sweep at the hands of the Houston Rockets following an inspired 107-91 Game 4 win in the Western Conference.
Donovan Mitchell carried the scoring cudgels, scattering 19 of his 31 points in Utah's fourth-quarter pullaway.
Game results
Milwaukee 127, Detroit 104 (READ: Giannis runs roughshod on Pistons as Bucks sweep 1st round)
Utah 107, Houston 91 (READ: No sweep: Jazz blast off Rockets in gutsy Game 4 stand)
– Rappler.com
