After a series-opening shocker, the Toronto Raptors wrap it up convincingly at 4-1

Published 10:05 AM, April 24, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points as the Toronto Raptors powered into the NBA Eastern Conference playoff semifinals with a 115-96 demolition of the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, April 23 (Wednesday, April 24, Manila time).

The Raptors sealed a 4-1 victory in the best-of-seven series to set up a meeting with either the Philadelphia 76ers or Brooklyn Nets in the next round, with the Sixers leading their series 3-1.

Leonard once again proved to be the talisman for Toronto, making 8-of-11 field goal attempts to lead the scoring for the second seeds, who exploded for 35 points in the 1st quarter and never looked back.

“We just set the tone with the defensive effort,” coach Nick Nurse said of his Raptors, who took full control after absorbing a shock Game 1 loss to the Magic.

Kawhi (27 PTS) and Pascal (24 PTS) combine for 51 to lead the @Raptors to a Game 5 victory! #WeTheNorth #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/QneCQWvWRw — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2019

Leonard also added 7 rebounds and 2 assists while Pascal Siakam had a big game with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Three other Toronto players made double figures with Kyle Lowry finishing on 14 points, Serge Ibaka 10 and Norman Powell adding 11 off the bench.

Orlando meanwhile were unable to break free of a suffocating Toronto defensive effort, with star center Nikola Vucevic restricted to 6 points and Evan Fournier held to 10 points.

DJ Augustin led the scoring for Orlando with 15 points. – Rappler.com