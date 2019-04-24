Joel Embiid and the Sixers dispatch the Nets, 4-1, to arrange a semis showdown versus the No. 2 Raptors

Published 11:12 AM, April 24, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers into the NBA Eastern Conference playoff semifinals with 23 points in a 122-120 blowout against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, April 23 (Wednesday, April 24, Manila time).

After an ill-tempered Game 4 where Embiid was at the center of a mass brawl, the Sixers ruthlessly dispatched Brooklyn to claim a 4-1 series victory at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.

“It was a great win everyone showed up,” said Embiid as the No. 3 Sixers, who absorbed a shock Game 1 loss, overwhelmed the Nets in the last 4 games.

“I look at it (Game 1) as a wake up call,” said Embiid. “After that game… we knew what we had to do.”

The Sixers, who will now face the Toronto Raptors in the next round, were always in control after surging into a 17-point lead at the end of the 1st quarter.

They led 60-31 at halftime as Brooklyn's challenge effectively collapsed.

Embiid was again immense for Philadelphia, hauling in 13 rebounds to go with his points tally.

Five other Philadelphia players made double figures, with Ben Simmons scoring 13 points and Tobias Harris 12. JJ Redick and James Ennis III added 11 apiece. Jonathon Simmons finished with 10 from the bench.

Brooklyn's season ended in a disappointing fashion, with point guard D'Angelo Russell having a woeful night after a dazzling season.

Russell finished with 8 points after making just 3-of-16 attempts from the field.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the Brooklyn scoring with 21 points from the bench in 15 minutes on court, but by that stage the game was effectively over with the Sixers sitting on a commanding lead.

Caris LeVert finished with 18 points. – Rappler.com