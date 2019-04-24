WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Three more teams advanced to the NBA conference semifinals.
Portland did it in the most thrilling fashion as Damian Lillard knocked in a buzzer-beater from 37 feet to lift the Trail Blazers past the Oklahoma City Thunder, 118-115, for a 4-1 series win in the Western Conference on Tuesday, April 23 (Wednesday, April 24, Manila time).
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile, bullied the Brooklyn Nets for a 122-100 Game 5 demolition to advance to the Eastern semis, while Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors also reached the next round after ripping the Orlando Magic, 115-96, for a 4-1 series win.
Game results
Portland 118, Oklahoma City 115 (READ: Lillard buzzer-beater seals Blazers thriller, ousts Thunder)
Toronto 115, Orlando 96 (READ: Raptors rid of Magic, advance to East semis)
Philadelphia 122, Brooklyn 100 (READ: Sixers rip Nets, set semis series vs Raptors)
Denver 108, San Antonio 90
– Rappler.com
