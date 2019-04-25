Utah managed to avoid a sweep but that only stalled what looked like the inevitable as Houston ends the best-of-seven series in 5 games

Published 10:59 AM, April 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Houston Rockets gave Utah Jazz the boot out of the first round of the NBA playoffs with a 100-93 win at home in Game 5 on Wednesday, April 24 (Thursday, April 25, Philippine time).

Utah managed to extend the series with a resounding Game 4 win but that only stalled what looked like the inevitable as Houston ended the best-of-seven series of their Western Conference clash up 4-1.

James Harden led the way in the win, submitting all-around numbers of 26 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 blocks, and 2 steals; while Clint Capela had 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

Chris Paul provided solid support for Harden at the backcourt with 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals. Eric Gordon chipped in another 15 points and 2 steals.

The Jazz kept it close late and trailed by just 3, 91-94, before the Rockets went on a win-clinching 6-2 spurt.

Houston will face the winner of the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers.

It was a rough offensive night for Utah's Donovan Mitchell, who was limited to 12 points after erupting for 31 points in an inspired Game 4 performance.

The sophomore shot 4-of-22 from the field and 0-of-9 from long distance and committed 5 turnovers.

Royce O'Neale paced the Jazz with 18 points and 5 rebounds, while Ricky Rubio added 17 points, 11 assists, and 3 steals in the losing effort. – Rappler.com