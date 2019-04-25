The Warriors fail to close out the first round of the NBA playoffs as the Clippers continue to play spoiler

Published 10:02 PM, April 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors are not advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs just yet.

Not after the Los Angeles Clippers pulled off a 129-121 stunner on the road to trim their deficit in the best-of-seven affair of their Western Conference duel to 2-3 on Wednesday, April 24 (Thursday, April 25, Philippine time).

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets punched their ticket to the next round with a 100-93 win over the Utah Jazz to wrap up their series up 4-1.

The Rockets await the winner between the Warriors and the Clippers.

Game results

LA Clippers 129, Golden State 121 (READ: Warriors rally falls short as No. 8 Clippers stay alive)

Houston 100, Utah 93 (READ: Rockets finish job, boot out Jazz in 1st round)

– Rappler.com