MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors are not advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs just yet.
Not after the Los Angeles Clippers pulled off a 129-121 stunner on the road to trim their deficit in the best-of-seven affair of their Western Conference duel to 2-3 on Wednesday, April 24 (Thursday, April 25, Philippine time).
Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets punched their ticket to the next round with a 100-93 win over the Utah Jazz to wrap up their series up 4-1.
The Rockets await the winner between the Warriors and the Clippers.
Game results
LA Clippers 129, Golden State 121 (READ: Warriors rally falls short as No. 8 Clippers stay alive)
Houston 100, Utah 93 (READ: Rockets finish job, boot out Jazz in 1st round)
– Rappler.com
