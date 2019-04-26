Spurs drub No. 2 Nuggets to force Game 7
MANILA, Philippines – The San Antonio Spurs’ playoff experience again came in full show.
LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan took over as the Spurs blasted the No. 2 Denver Nuggets, 120-103, to force a Game 7 in their NBA Western Conference first-round playoff matchup on Thursday, April 25 (Friday, April 26, Manila time).
The seventh-ranked Spurs stayed alive even as Denver’s All-Star center Nikola Jokic erupted for 43 points on top of 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals and a block
“Things worked out for us tonight,” said coach Gregg Popovich after his Spurs tied the best-of-seven series at 3-3.
Aldridge dropped 18 of his 26 points in the first half and also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 5 assists.
By the second half, DeRozan took over by also firing 18 of his 25 points in the closing quarters and tallying 7 rebounds and 7 assists.
#GoSpursGo @aldridge_12 (26 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST) & @DeMar_DeRozan (25 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST) help the @spurs earn the Game 6 victory! #NBAPlayoffs— NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2019
Game 7: Saturday (4/27), 10pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/hrFo2fMUOq
The Spurs unleashed a 22-4 run in the second half that allowed them to pull away for good, 110-89, after a tight duel, 88-85, late in the 3rd.
“We have to see why that run happened,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone.
Jamal Murray had 16 points and 6 assists and Gary Harris also scored 14 for the Nuggets.
The No. 2 Nuggets will try to close out the series again in Game 7 on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time) in Denver.
“Any team that’s facing elimination isn’t just going to roll over,” said Malone. – Rappler.com
