The seventh-ranked Spurs stay alive behind the big games of LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan

Published 11:17 AM, April 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The San Antonio Spurs’ playoff experience again came in full show.

LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan took over as the Spurs blasted the No. 2 Denver Nuggets, 120-103, to force a Game 7 in their NBA Western Conference first-round playoff matchup on Thursday, April 25 (Friday, April 26, Manila time).

The seventh-ranked Spurs stayed alive even as Denver’s All-Star center Nikola Jokic erupted for 43 points on top of 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals and a block

“Things worked out for us tonight,” said coach Gregg Popovich after his Spurs tied the best-of-seven series at 3-3.

Aldridge dropped 18 of his 26 points in the first half and also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 5 assists.

By the second half, DeRozan took over by also firing 18 of his 25 points in the closing quarters and tallying 7 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Spurs unleashed a 22-4 run in the second half that allowed them to pull away for good, 110-89, after a tight duel, 88-85, late in the 3rd.

“We have to see why that run happened,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

Jamal Murray had 16 points and 6 assists and Gary Harris also scored 14 for the Nuggets.

The No. 2 Nuggets will try to close out the series again in Game 7 on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time) in Denver.

“Any team that’s facing elimination isn’t just going to roll over,” said Malone. – Rappler.com