NBA commissioner Adam Silver says John Havlicek starred in some of the 'most iconic moments' in league history

Published 6:51 PM, April 26, 2019

BOSTON, USA – John Havlicek, a Hall of Famer and the Boston Celtics' all-time leading scorer, died Thursday, April 25 in Florida. He was 79.

Havlicek spent all 16 seasons of his NBA career with the Celtics, won 8 NBA titles and was selected to the All-Star team 13 times.

He had been suffering from Parkinson's disease.

The Celtics released a statement Thursday, describing Havlicek as "thoughtful and generous" and calling him the perfect team player.

"His defining traits as a player were his relentless hustle and wholehearted commitment to team over self," a team statement read.

"He was extraordinarily thoughtful and generous, both on a personal level and for those in need, as illustrated by his commitment to raising money for The Genesis Foundation for Children for over three decades through his fishing tournament.

"John was kind and considerate, humble and gracious. He was a champion in every sense, and as we join his family, friends, and fans in mourning his loss, we are thankful for all the joy and inspiration he brought to us."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Havlicek was involved in some of the "most iconic moments" in NBA history.

"John Havlicek was a wonderful friend who represented the best of the NBA," Silver said.

"He described himself as a man of routine and discipline – a humble approach that produced extraordinary results, including eight NBA championships with the Boston Celtics, 13 All-Star selections and some of the most iconic moments in league history.

"John’s passion and energy endeared him to basketball fans and made him a model for generations of NBA players." – Rappler.com