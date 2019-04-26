WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – The San Antonio Spurs forced a winner-take-all Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference duel even on the face of Nikola Jokic's franchise record-setting performance.
San Antonio remained alive following a dominant 120-103 win in Game 6 as it put to waste Jokic's output of 43 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block for Denver on Thursday, April 25 (Friday, April 26, Philippine time).
LaMarcus Aldridge delivered 26 points and 10 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 25 points while Rudy Gay chipped in 19 points for the Spurs.
Game 7 will take place in Denver, where the second-seeded Nuggets hold the best home record in the NBA in the regular season, on Saturday, April 27 (Sunday, April 28, Philippine time).– Rappler.com
