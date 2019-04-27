Ruthless Durant, Warriors finish off Clippers
MANILA, Philippines – Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors showed they had enough of the pesky Los Angeles Clippers.
Durant erupted for a playoff career-high 50 points as the defending champions finally disposed of the No. 8 Clippers, 129-110, to advance to the the NBA Western Conference semifinals on Friday, April 26 (Saturday, April 27, Manila time).
The Warriors, who surprisingly failed to close out after an upset Game 5 loss, left nothing to chance this time and came out merciless behind Durant to wrap up the series at 4-2 and arrange a semis duel against the Houston Rockets.
Durant exploded for 38 on a 12-of-17 shooting right in the first half to tie Charles Barkley (1994) for second-most points in a half in playoff history.
KD takes the contact on the jumper to get his 50! #StrengthInNumbers #NBAPlayoffs @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/PdzRWHCnqt— NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2019
Steph Curry added 24 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists for the Warriors, who erected a 26-point lead, 102-76, late in the 3rd quarter.
Draymond Green also delivered a triple-double of 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists on top of 4 blocks, while Andre Iguodala chipped in 15 points for the Warriors.
The Clippers had brief scoring spurts but the Warriors quickly defused them as Lou Williams – who fired 33 points and dished out 10 assists in the Game 5 stunner – couldn’t get it going this time and wound up with just 8 points and 7 assists.
Danilo Gallinari led the Clippers with 29 points while rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also scored 22. – Rappler.com
