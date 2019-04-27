The former NBA MVP ties a playoff record to propel Golden State to the next round of the playoffs

Published 3:50 PM, April 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kevin Durant hit the half-century mark to propel the Golden State Warriors to the next round of the NBA playoffs, and coach Steve Kerr could not help but call him the "ultimate weapon."

The former NBA MVP was unstoppable as he fired a playoff career-high 50 points as the Warriors demolished the Los Angeles Clippers, 129-110, to end the first round of their Western Conference duel in 6 games.

"That was one of the great performances I've seen in my life. I've seen some good ones," said Kerr, who had the likes of icons Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan as teammates during his time as a player.

"I've been around some decent players so he just carried us this last couple games of the series."



Against a Clippers side determined to force a do-or-die Game 7, Durant toyed with the defense with 38 points in the first half, tying Charles Barkley for most points scored in the first half of a playoff game in NBA history.

He shot an impressive 58% on 26 shots, buried 6 triples, and added 6 rebounds and 5 assists for good measure.

"He's the ultimate weapon because there's no defense for Kevin. No matter what anybody does, he can get a shot," Kerr added.

"He knew we needed him badly and he just took over the game in the first half and set a great tone."

Durant was unconscious after putting on a memorable performance.

"I was so lost in the game I am not really thinking about anything else but winning the possession. It is tough to explain. I am just in it," Durant said.

Even Lou Williams conceded there was not anything Los Angeles could do against the Golden State star.

"Sometimes you come across special people and it doesn't matter what you send to them. There's no scheme. There's nothing you can do," Williams said.

"We tried everything. It didn't work."

The Warriors will face the Houston Rockets, a team they defeated in 7 games in the West finals last season, in another best-of-seven series. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com