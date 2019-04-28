Kawhi Leonard becomes the first Toronto player in franchise history to have at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game

Published 10:56 AM, April 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Toronto Raptors drew first blood against the Philadelphia 76ers in Eastern Conference semifinals with a 108-95 win on Saturday, April 27, (Sunday, April 28, Philippine time).

Kawhi Leonard could not have been any better, putting up a career-playoff high 45 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 steals as the Raptors led from the get-go and never looked back.

He became the first player in franchise history to have at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game, and his 45 points were the second-most scored in franchise history, behind Vince Carter's 50 points set in 2001.

Pascal Siakam was the only other player in double figures in the win with 29 points and 7 rebounds, but his and Leonard's efforts were already enough to take down the balanced 76ers side.

Kyle Lowry had 9 points and 8 assists, Marc Gasol delivered 8 points, while Serge Ibaka and Danny Green each had 7 points for Toronto.

Six players breached twin digits for Philadelphia led by JJ Redick and Joel Embiid, who scored 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Tobias Harris flirted with a triple-double of 14 points, 15 rebounds, and 6 assists while Ben Simmons had 14 points and 9 rebounds, but their stellar performances were eventually put to waste.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is scheduled on Monday, April 29 (Tuesday, April 30, Philippine time). – Rappler.com