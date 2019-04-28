Kawhi fires playoff career-high as Raptors thwart Sixers in Game 1
MANILA, Philippines – The Toronto Raptors drew first blood against the Philadelphia 76ers in Eastern Conference semifinals with a 108-95 win on Saturday, April 27, (Sunday, April 28, Philippine time).
Kawhi Leonard could not have been any better, putting up a career-playoff high 45 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 steals as the Raptors led from the get-go and never looked back.
He became the first player in franchise history to have at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game, and his 45 points were the second-most scored in franchise history, behind Vince Carter's 50 points set in 2001.
@kawhileonard propels the @Raptors in Game 1 with a #NBAPlayoffs career-high 45 PTS! #WeTheNorth— NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2019
Game 2: Monday (4/29), 8pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/C2Vn2cATmJ
Pascal Siakam was the only other player in double figures in the win with 29 points and 7 rebounds, but his and Leonard's efforts were already enough to take down the balanced 76ers side.
Kyle Lowry had 9 points and 8 assists, Marc Gasol delivered 8 points, while Serge Ibaka and Danny Green each had 7 points for Toronto.
Six players breached twin digits for Philadelphia led by JJ Redick and Joel Embiid, who scored 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Tobias Harris flirted with a triple-double of 14 points, 15 rebounds, and 6 assists while Ben Simmons had 14 points and 9 rebounds, but their stellar performances were eventually put to waste.
Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is scheduled on Monday, April 29 (Tuesday, April 30, Philippine time). – Rappler.com
The extra mile
We are passionate about sports. Whether its a university, local, or international event, we aim to always to go above and beyond with our news, features, and analysis.
However, reader support powers our content. We ask you to take on the extra mile with us.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.