The Warriors and the Celtics draw first blood in their respective playoff duels against the Rockets and the Bucks

Published 11:27 PM, April 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The banged-up Golden State Warriors puffed enough gas in the end to escape the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday, April 28 (Monday, April 29, Philippine time).

With stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson playing through right ankle injuries, Kevin Durant delivered the goods anew after firing 35 points in the Warriors' 104-100 win in the rematch of the West finals last season.

Elsewhere, the Boston Celtics put the shackles on Giannis Antetokounmpo as they gave the Milwaukee Bucks a sound 112-90 beating in the opener of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Game results

Golden State 104, Boston 100 (READ: Durant, Warriors nip Rockets to clinch Game 1)

Boston 112, Milwaukee 90 (READ: Celtics baffle Bucks to draw first blood in playoff series)

– Rappler.com