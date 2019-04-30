'If I'm not emotional, I'm not me, but I've definitely got to be better for my team,' says Rockets star Chris Paul

Published 10:08 AM, April 30, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – The NBA slapped Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul with a $35,000 fine on Monday, April 29 (Tuesday, April 30, Manila time) for "aggressively confronting and recklessly making contact with a game official."

Houston's Paul bumped referee Josh Tiven in the 4th quarter of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Rockets and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Paul was upset that there was no loose ball foul called on Golden State's Klay Thompson with 4 seconds left in the Rockets loss. The Rockets star was ejected from the game after getting hit with his second technical foul of the contest.

Paul admitted later he needs to do a better job of controlling his emotions.

"I've definitely got to be better," Paul said. "I shouldn't have got those techs and put my team in those situations, but the game's always going to be emotional. If I'm not emotional, I'm not me, but I've definitely got to be better for my team." – Rappler.com