WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Jimmy Butler scored 30 points as the Philadelphia 76ers turned the tables on the Raptors in Toronto with a 94-89 victory that knotted their NBA playoff series at one game each on Monday, April 29 (Tuesday, April 30, Manila time).
The 76ers, beaten 108-95 in the Eastern Conference second-round series opener, thwarted the Raptors' second-half comeback bid.
The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, took Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference semis duel versus the Portland Blazers, 121-113, behind the big game of Nikola Jokic.
The Serbian center 37 points on top of 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and couple of blocks as the Nuggets also withstood Damian Lilllard's game-high 39 points.
Game results
Philadelphia 94, Toronto 89 (Series tied 1-1)
(READ: Sixers thwart Raptors comeback, tie series)
Denver 121, Portland 113 (Denver leads series 1-0)
(READ: Jokic powers Nuggets past Blazers in semis series opener)
– Rappler.com
The extra mile
We are passionate about sports. Whether its a university, local, or international event, we aim to always to go above and beyond with our news, features, and analysis.
However, reader support powers our content. We ask you to take on the extra mile with us.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.