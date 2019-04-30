The Sixers turn the table on the Raptors in the Eastern Conference semis while the Nuggets power past the Trail Blazers in the West side

Published 7:59 AM, May 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Jimmy Butler scored 30 points as the Philadelphia 76ers turned the tables on the Raptors in Toronto with a 94-89 victory that knotted their NBA playoff series at one game each on Monday, April 29 (Tuesday, April 30, Manila time).

The 76ers, beaten 108-95 in the Eastern Conference second-round series opener, thwarted the Raptors' second-half comeback bid.

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, took Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference semis duel versus the Portland Blazers, 121-113, behind the big game of Nikola Jokic.

The Serbian center 37 points on top of 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and couple of blocks as the Nuggets also withstood Damian Lilllard's game-high 39 points.

Game results

Philadelphia 94, Toronto 89 (Series tied 1-1)

(READ: Sixers thwart Raptors comeback, tie series)

Denver 121, Portland 113 (Denver leads series 1-0)

(READ: Jokic powers Nuggets past Blazers in semis series opener)

– Rappler.com