The Warriors escape the Rockets anew while the Bucks exact revenge against the Celtics in their respective conference semifinal duels

Published 8:21 PM, May 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors are two wins away from a fifth straight trip to the Western Conference finals after hacking out a 115-109 Game 2 win over the Houston Rockets.

Golden State gained a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, April 30 (Wednesday, May 1, Philippine time) as a lacerated left eyelid to James Harden hobbled Houston throughout.

While the Rockets managed to threathen a comeback despite Harden's injury, the Warriors still pulled through behind Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Bucks protected their homecourt this time to even their Eastern Conference semifinals affair against the Boston Celtics with a 123-102 Game 2 blowout victory.

