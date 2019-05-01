WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors are two wins away from a fifth straight trip to the Western Conference finals after hacking out a 115-109 Game 2 win over the Houston Rockets.
Golden State gained a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, April 30 (Wednesday, May 1, Philippine time) as a lacerated left eyelid to James Harden hobbled Houston throughout.
While the Rockets managed to threathen a comeback despite Harden's injury, the Warriors still pulled through behind Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.
Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Bucks protected their homecourt this time to even their Eastern Conference semifinals affair against the Boston Celtics with a 123-102 Game 2 blowout victory.
Game results
Golden State 115, Houston 109 (READ: More drama as Warriors hold off Rockets for 2-0 lead)
Milwaukee 123, Boston 102 (READ: Bucks shred Celtics to level series)
– Rappler.com
