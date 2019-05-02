CJ McCollum takes over as the Portland Trail Blazers level the series against the Denver Nuggets

Published 12:00 AM, May 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Damian Lillard struggled but CJ McCollum took charge as the Portland Trail Blazers overpowered the Denver Nuggets, 97-90, to level the series at one game apiece in the NBA Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday, May 1 (Thursday, May 2, Manila time).

McCollum collected 20 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in the wire-to-wire win as the Blazers head to their homecourt for the next two games of the best-of-seven series.

Lillard, who had been sensational in the playoffs, struggled offensively this time, shooting a woeful 5-of-17 (29%) to finish with 14 points. He also chipped in 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Nikola Jokic led the Denver scorers with 16 points while Jamal Murray added 15.

Game results

Portland 97, Denver 90 (Seried tied at 1-1)

– Rappler.com