WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Damian Lillard struggled but CJ McCollum took charge as the Portland Trail Blazers overpowered the Denver Nuggets, 97-90, to level the series at one game apiece in the NBA Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday, May 1 (Thursday, May 2, Manila time).
McCollum collected 20 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in the wire-to-wire win as the Blazers head to their homecourt for the next two games of the best-of-seven series.
Lillard, who had been sensational in the playoffs, struggled offensively this time, shooting a woeful 5-of-17 (29%) to finish with 14 points. He also chipped in 4 rebounds and 4 assists.
Nikola Jokic led the Denver scorers with 16 points while Jamal Murray added 15.
Game results
Portland 97, Denver 90 (Seried tied at 1-1)
(READ: Lillard struggles but Blazers still top Nuggets to even series)
– Rappler.com
The extra mile
We are passionate about sports. Whether its a university, local, or international event, we aim to always to go above and beyond with our news, features, and analysis.
However, reader support powers our content. We ask you to take on the extra mile with us.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.