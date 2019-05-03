'If I played barely seeing last game, what makes you think I'm going to sit out Game 3?' says Rockets star James Harden

Published 8:56 AM, May 03, 2019

WASHINGTON, USA – NBA scoring champion James Harden continues to deal with pain after being hit in the face but expects to start in the next playoff game when his Houston Rockets face Golden State on Saturday, May 4 (Sunday, May 5, Manila time).

Harden was struck in the face by Draymond Green in the 1st quarter of Houston's Game 2 loss to the Warriors, which left them trailing the reigning NBA champions 2-0 in the best-of-seven Western Conference second-round series.

"Still there, still tough," Harden said of the pain. "I can see y'all a little bit better so that's all that matters."

Harden suffered bruises in both eyes and a cut on the inside of his left eyelid. He went to an eye doctor in Houston on Wednesday and tests showed no cornea damage. (READ: After eye injury, Rockets' Harden sets sights on Game 3)

"I went to the doctor yesterday," Harden said. "He said I would be good."

Harden took part in practice Thursday with the Rockets and despite complaints of blurry vision in Game 2 scored 29 points on 9-of-19 shooting, his most accurate outing of the playoffs.

"If I played barely seeing last game," Harden said, "What makes you think I'm going to sit out Game 3?" – Rappler.com