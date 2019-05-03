Embiid dominates as Sixers gore Raptor for 2-1 lead
MANILA, Philippines – Joel Embiid unleashed a career-high 33 points on top of 10 rebounds, 5 blocks and 3 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers demolished the Toronto Raptors, 116-95, to take a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday, May 2 (Friday, May 3, Manila time).
The Sixers’ wire-to-wire win saw all Philadelphia starters finishing in double figures as the Raptors couldn’t get it going even with Kawhi Leonard dropping 33 points.
Jimmy Butler flirted with a triple-double with 22 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists and JJ Redick also scored 15 for the Sixers.
“I was just playing my game, not forcing anything,” said Embiid.
@JoelEmbiid (33 PTS, 10 REB, 5 BLK) drops a #NBAPlayoffs career-high, guiding the @sixers (2-1) to victory in Game 3! #PhilaUnite— NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2019
Game 4: Sunday (5/5), 3:30pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/yj13ArdNbQ
Philadelphia erected a double-digit lead early, and even if the Raptors managed to come close to 89-82, the Sixers responded with a crippling 21-2 outburst in the 4th quarter that widened the gap again to 110-84.
Embiid shot 9-of-18 from the field, including a 3-of-4 clip from beyond the arc, and tallied 12-of-13 from the free throw line.
But Sixers coach Brett Brown said that aside from Embiid’s scoring firepower, it was his defensive game that made all the difference.
“He’s our crown jewel defensively,” said Brown.
Tobias Harris added 13 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, while Ben Simmons scored 10 on top of 7 rebounds and 7 assists for the Sixers.
The Sixers will go for a commanding 3-1 lead in Game 4 still at their homecourt on Sunday. – Rappler.com
The extra mile
We are passionate about sports. Whether its a university, local, or international event, we aim to always to go above and beyond with our news, features, and analysis.
However, reader support powers our content. We ask you to take on the extra mile with us.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.