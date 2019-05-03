WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – The Toronto Raptors found no answer for Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler as the Philadelphia 76ers cruised to a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals clash.
Embiid finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks, while Butler had 22 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals to lead Philadelphia to a 116-95 win on Thursday, May 2 (Friday, May 3, Philippine time).
Kawhi Leonard continued to star for Toronto with 33 points and 4 rebounds, but he lacked help with only two of his teammates breaching double figures.
The 76ers look to bury the Raptors in a 3-1 hole as they host Game 4 on Sunday, May 5 (Monday, May 6, Philippine time).
Game results
Philadelphia 116, Toronto 95 (READ: Embiid dominates as Sixers gore Raptors for 2-1 lead) – Rappler.com
