Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler prove too much for the Raptors as the 76ers cruise to a 2-1 playoff series lead

Published 9:11 PM, May 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Toronto Raptors found no answer for Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler as the Philadelphia 76ers cruised to a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals clash.

Embiid finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks, while Butler had 22 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals to lead Philadelphia to a 116-95 win on Thursday, May 2 (Friday, May 3, Philippine time).

Kawhi Leonard continued to star for Toronto with 33 points and 4 rebounds, but he lacked help with only two of his teammates breaching double figures.

The 76ers look to bury the Raptors in a 3-1 hole as they host Game 4 on Sunday, May 5 (Monday, May 6, Philippine time).

Game results

