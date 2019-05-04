Philadelphia's Ben Simmons gets sanctioned for elbowing Toronto's Kyle Lowry in the groin in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semis duel

Published 9:36 AM, May 04, 2019

NEW YORK, USA – Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons was fined $20,000 and assessed a flagrant foul by the NBA on Friday, May 3 (Saturday, May 4, Manila time) for elbowing Toronto's Kyle Lowry in the groin during a playoff victory Thursday.

League officials reviewed videos of the Australian star making contact with Lowry with 8:36 remaining in the 2nd quarter of Philadelphia's 116-95 home victory over the Raptors.

Simmons and Lowry tangled under the basket after a Philadelphia missed shot and Simmons struck Lowry in the groin. No foul was called on the play as referees missed the contact.

The 76ers seized a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference second-round series with Game 4 on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Lowry and Simmons also clashed in January 2018, threatening a fight away from the court.

Simmons, 22, has averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals a game for the 76ers this season.

The Raptors-76ers series winner will face either the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics for a berth in the NBA Finals. – Rappler.com