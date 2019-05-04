Both teams are pushed to the limits in only the second quadruple overtime playoff game in NBA history, but Portland proves the better team in the clutch

Published 2:50 PM, May 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Playoff basketball at its finest.

The Portland Trail Blazers displayed immense composure when it mattered most as they escaped the Denver Nuggets, 140-137, in a rare quadruple overtime to take Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals clash.

Both teams were pushed to the limits in only the second quadruple overtime playoff game in NBA history, but it was Portland which proved the better team in the endgame on Friday, May 3 (Saturday, May 4, Philippine time).

CJ McCollum torched Denver with 41 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals in 60 minutes while Damian Lillard added 28 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals in 58 minutes in the win.

CJ took over in crunch time



McCollum finished with a game-high 41 PTS in 4OT pic.twitter.com/D44aaHnub2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2019

While the backcourt duo of McCollum and Lillard kept the Blazers afloat, it was Rodney Hood who pushed his side to victory with some clutch buckets down the stretch.

Seeing action for only 24 minutes, Hood made the most out of his playing time as he drilled in the go-ahead three-pointer that put Portland up 138-136 with 18.6 seconds left in the game to finish with 19 points.

RODNEY HOOD STEALS GAME 3 IN 4OT



PORTLAND GOES UP 2-1 pic.twitter.com/Jf5IkD3eJx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2019

The Nuggets had ample time to level the score, but Nikola Jokic succumbed to fatigue as he split his free throws with 5.6 ticks remaining.

Seth Curry made it a three-point game again with a pair of free throws as Denver failed to put up the potential game-tying shot after Paul Millsap had his pass stolen by McCollum.

Enes Kanter had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Moe Harkless added 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Al-Farouq Aminu chipped in 6 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers.

Jokic played a whopping 65 minutes and recorded 33 points, 18 rebounds, and 4 assists, but his efforts were not enough for the Nuggets to get the win on the road.

Jamal Murray finished with 34 points and 3 steals, while Will Barton added 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks in the losing effort.

Game 4 is on Sunday, May 5 (Monday, May 6, Philippine time). – Rappler.com