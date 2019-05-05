The Raptors' next best scoring threat after Kawhi Leonard may sit out due to a right calf bruise

Published 1:03 PM, May 05, 2019

WASHINGTON, USA – Cameroonian forward Pascal Siakam was listed as doubtful by the Toronto Raptors on Saturday for their NBA playoff game Sunday, May 5 (Monday, May 6, Manila time) at Philadelphia due to a bruised right calf.

The 25-year-old standout averaged 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists a game this season for the Raptors, who trail the 76ers 2-1 in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference second round playoff series.

The winner will face either the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks for a berth in the NBA Finals.

Siakam said he hurt the leg in Thursday's 116-95 loss at Philadelphia but was uncertain if it happened on the third-quarter play when he tripped 76ers star Joel Embiid.

Siakam has been undergoing treatment and ice on the leg but his loss would be keenly felt by the Raptors, who are already without British backup forward OG Anunoby due to an emergency appendectomy.

Kawhi Leonard has been the main scoring threat for Toronto against the 76ers but Siakam has been the next best, averaging 23.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in the first three games of the series.

Serge Ibaka might enter the lineup alongside fellow Spaniard Marc Gasol if Siakam cannot play. Another option is US swingman Patrick McCaw. – Rappler.com