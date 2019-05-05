James Harden and the Rockets edge the defending champion Warriors in an overtime thriller

Published 7:46 AM, May 06, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – James Harden out-dueled Kevin Durant down the stretch to lift the Houston Rockets to a 126-121 overtime victory over Golden State on Saturday, My 4 (Sunday, May 5, Manila time) that trimmed the deficit in their NBA playoff series.

Harden drained a three-pointer with 49 seconds left in overtime and after Durant made three free throws he added a step-back floater that proved the final nail.

"Close the game – that's what I'm here for, that's what I do," said Harden, who finished with 41 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Rockets, coming off back-to-back defeats on Golden State's home floor in Oakland, California, narrowed the gap in the best-of-seven Western Conference second-round series to 2-1.

The Rockets withstood a 46-point performance from Durant, who threatened to spoil the Rockets' return home.

Game results

Houston 126, Golden State 121 (OT)

– With a report from Agence France-Presse