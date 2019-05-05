WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
LOS ANGELES, USA – James Harden out-dueled Kevin Durant down the stretch to lift the Houston Rockets to a 126-121 overtime victory over Golden State on Saturday, My 4 (Sunday, May 5, Manila time) that trimmed the deficit in their NBA playoff series.
Harden drained a three-pointer with 49 seconds left in overtime and after Durant made three free throws he added a step-back floater that proved the final nail.
"Close the game – that's what I'm here for, that's what I do," said Harden, who finished with 41 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.
The Rockets, coming off back-to-back defeats on Golden State's home floor in Oakland, California, narrowed the gap in the best-of-seven Western Conference second-round series to 2-1.
The Rockets withstood a 46-point performance from Durant, who threatened to spoil the Rockets' return home.
Houston 126, Golden State 121 (OT)
– With a report from Agence France-Presse
