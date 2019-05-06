After falling short in only the second quadruple overtime playoff game in NBA history, Denver survives Portland this time in regulation

Published 10:57 AM, May 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Denver Nuggets got the job done in regulation this time with a 116-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers to knot their Western Conference semifinals clash at 2-2.

After falling short in only the second quadruple overtime playoff game in NBA history, Denver displayed composure to prevent Portland from forcing an extra period on Sunday, May 5 (Monday, May 6, Philippine time).

Jamal Murray fired 34 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists to show the way for the Nuggets, while Nikola Jokic notched his fourth playoff triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and 2 steals.

Nikola Jokic (21 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST) records his 4th #NBAPlayoffs triple-double, fueling the @nuggets Game 4 win in Portland! #MileHighBasketball



Game 5: Tuesday (5/7), 10:30pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/XuwtIOu6XD — NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2019

Paul Millsap put up 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Gary Harris and Will Barton chipped in 14 and 11 points, respectively, in the win.

Portland was well within striking distance late as it trailed 110-112 in the final 10 seconds off a Damian Lillard layup, but Murray proved clutch for Denver by knocking down all of his 4 free throws to seal the victory.

"The biggest part was mental," said Murray on playing two playoff games just 40 hours apart. "We know what to do physically but that was a draining game and we had to come back with energy and face a great team."

"We were able to get what we wanted on offense and the stops on defense."

Game 3 hero CJ McCollum was limited to 29 points and 5 rebounds, while Lillard had 28 points and 7 assists as Portland absorbed its first home loss of the playoffs.

The best-of-seven series moves back to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday, May 7 (Wednesday, May 8, Philippine time). – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com