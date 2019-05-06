The Raptors and the Nuggets grind out massive wins on the road to knot their respective NBA playoffs series

MANILA, Philippines – The Toronto Raptors pulled off a massive win on the road to level their Western Conference semifinals series against the Philadelphia 76ers to 2-2 on Sunday, May 5 (Monday, May 6, Philippine time).

Kawhi Leonard continued to carry Toronto on his back as he punished Philadelphia with 39 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists in a 101-96 triumph.

While not having enough help in their Game 3 loss, Leonard had sufficient support this time with 4 other Raptors players in double figures.

Elsewhere, the Denver Nuggets evened their Eastern Conference semifinals clash against the Portland Trail Blazers at 2-2 with a gutsy 116-112 win on the road.

Falling short in only the second quaruple overtime playoff game in NBA history in Game 3, Denver made sure to finish off Portland this time in regulation.

Game results

Toronto 101, Philadelphia 96

Denver 116, Portland 112

