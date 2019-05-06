WATCH: Embiid reveals illness in Sixers playoff loss
MANILA, Philippines – Joel Embiid revealed he threw up and needed an IV hours before the Philadelphia 76ers absorbed a 96-101 home loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series.
After dominating their Game 3 win with 33 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 blocks in just 28 minutes of play, the seven-foot Cameroonian was visibly not in his finest form during Game 4 on Sunday, May 5 (Sunday, May 6, Philippine time).
Although finishing with all-around numbers of 11 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals, he struggled in 35 minutes and shot a paltry 28.6% from the field.
The loss knotted the best-of-seven score at 2-2 with the series heading back to Toronto for Game 5 on Tuesday, May 7 (Wednesday, May 8, Philippine time). – Rappler.com
