After dominating Game 3, the seven-foot Cameroonian is visibly not in his finest form during Game 4 against the Raptors

Published 11:39 PM, May 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Joel Embiid revealed he threw up and needed an IV hours before the Philadelphia 76ers absorbed a 96-101 home loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

After dominating their Game 3 win with 33 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 blocks in just 28 minutes of play, the seven-foot Cameroonian was visibly not in his finest form during Game 4 on Sunday, May 5 (Sunday, May 6, Philippine time).

Although finishing with all-around numbers of 11 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals, he struggled in 35 minutes and shot a paltry 28.6% from the field.

The loss knotted the best-of-seven score at 2-2 with the series heading back to Toronto for Game 5 on Tuesday, May 7 (Wednesday, May 8, Philippine time). – Rappler.com