After going down 0-2, James Harden and the Rockets get themselves back in the series against the defending champions

Published 12:31 PM, May 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – His left eye still bloodshot, James Harden got the job done again for the Houston Rockets.

Harden pumped in 38 points, 18 from beyond the arc, as the Rockets held off the Golden State Warriors’ late outburst, 112-108, to tie the series at 2-2 in the NBA Western Conference semifinals on Monday, May 6 (Tuesday, May 7, Manila time).

“We just kept fighting. As I always say we know how tough they are,” said Harden, who’s still recovering from an eye injury after getting poked by Draymond Green in Game 2.

The Rockets had the game in control most of the way but the Warriors launched a 7-0 run, capped by a Steph Curry triple that put the defending champions within a bucket, 110-108, with 19.3 seconds left.

And the Rockets kept the door ajar for the Warriors after Harden split his free throws, 111-108, with 11.5 ticks remaining.

The Warriors had a chance to tie the game, but Kevin Durant and Curry missed back-to-back three-point attempts.

A Chris Paul foul shot wrapped it up for the Rockets, who got themselves back in the best-of-seven series after going down 0-2.

“We’ve been a resilient team all season long,” said Harden, who also had 10 rebounds, 4 assists and a couple of blocks.

@JHarden13 drops 38 PTS (6 3PM), 10 REB & 4 AST to help lift the @HoustonRockets in Game 4 and tie the series at 2-2. #RunAsOne



Game 5: Wednesday (5/8), 10:30 pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/oYNEAUXKxD — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2019

The Rockets shot 17-of-50 (34%) from three-point range, outscoring the Warriors who only fired 8-of-33 (24%)

Eric Gordon drained 20 points and PJ Tucker also came out sensational for the Rockets in Game 4 for a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Paul – who turned 34 – added 13 markers, 8 boards and 5 assists, while Austin Rivers rounded out Houston’s double-digit scorers with 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Durant continued his stellar playoff run to lead the Warriors with 34 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Curry, who struggled in Game 3, rebounded with 30 points and 8 assists, while Draymond Green tallied 15 points and 10 boards.

Game 5 heads back to Oakland on Wednesday. – Rappler.com