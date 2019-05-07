The Rockets level the series against the defending champion Warriors as the No. 1 Bucks push the Celtics to the brink

LOS ANGELES, USA – James Harden scored 38 points and the Houston Rockets held off the Golden State Warriors, 112-108, to knot their NBA playoff series at two games apiece on Monday, May 6 (Tuesday, May 7, Manila time).

The reigning champion Warriors head home for Game 5 of the best-of-seven Western Conference clash on Wednesday with a lot of work to do in a series in which each game has been decided by 6 or fewer points.

It was a different story on Monday in the East, as Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 17 of his 39 points in the 4th quarter to propel the Bucks to a 113-101 victory over the Celtics in Boston and a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Milwaukee will try to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals when they host Game 5 on Wednesday.

Game results

