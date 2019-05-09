The Toronto Raptors and the Denver Nuggets move within a win of nailing conference finals slots

Published 8:06 AM, May 09, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Toronto Raptors dismantled the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets dominated Portland to take commanding leads in their NBA playoff series on Tuesday, May 7 (Wednesday, May 8, Manila time)

The Raptors overpowered the 76ers, 125-89, to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference second-round series.

With 76ers star center Joel Embiid ailing, Toronto took full advantage on their home floor and can book a place in the Eastern Conference finals with a victory in Game 6 in Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic's 25 points and 19 rebounds, defeated the Trail Blazers, 124-98, for a 3-2 series lead and will also try to wrap up their Western Conference clash on the road on Thursday.

Game results

Toronto 125, Philadelphia 89 (READ: Raptors bulldoze Sixers by 36 for 3-2 series lead)

Denver 124, Portland 98 (READ: Nuggets dominate Game 5, push Trail Blazers to the brink)

– With a report from Agence France-Presse