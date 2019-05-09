After the Warriors pull through minus Kevin Durant, coach Steve Kerr can't help but liken the defending champions to Liverpool

Published 8:05 PM, May 09, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Golden State pulled out a 104-99 victory over the Houston Rockets as the Warriors survived the loss of superstar Kevin Durant to grab a 3-2 lead in their second round NBA playoff series on Wednesday, May 8 (Thursday, May 9, Manila time).

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson nailed clutch three-pointers late in the 4th quarter for the Warriors but the buzz after the game was not about the win but rather the health of Durant.

It's what prompted Warriors coach Steve Kerr to channel his inner Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager who steered the squad to one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions League history.

Kerr referenced the football match and called his Warriors as “f***ing giants” for surviving even minus Durant.

The Warriors said the two-time Finals MVP had suffered a right calf strain but he is expected to undergo an MRI scan on Thursday to determine the full extent of the damage.

Kerr sounded cautiously optimistic – hoping for the best but also preparing for something worse if it does turn out to be more serious like a ruptured Achilles.

"We are all disappointed for him. Excited about the win but concern for Kevin. He had been on this incredible playoff run. I am proud of the guys and the way they pulled out this win and we will see about Kevin tomorrow," said Kerr.

Durant's injury occurred innocently enough after he hit a jumper from the right side with just over two minutes left in the third quarter.

He took a step forward then grimaced in pain and looked down at his lower right leg.

"He's done a lot for us. We got to have his back – that is what tonight was about," said Warriors Stephen Curry. – With a report from Agence France-Presse