Published 2:34 PM, June 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Klay Thompson did not finish Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals as he headed into the locker room midway through the final period due to tightness on his left hamstring.

Thompson put up 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists before suffering a minor injury as the Golden State Warriors hacked out a 109-104 win over the Toronto Raptors to tie the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Klay Thompson limped off the floor and into the locker room with an apparent leg injury after landing awkwardly on a shot attempt. pic.twitter.com/SNT3dEe5U9 — ESPN (@espn) June 3, 2019

The sharpshooting guard suffered an awkward landing during a shot attempt and never returned to the court again, raising concerns for a Warriors team already without superstar Kevin Durant.

But Thompson reassured he will be back in action in Game 3 as Golden State host Toronto in Oakland on Wednesday, June 5 (Thursday, June 6, Philippine time).

Golden State star Klay Thompson, who suffered a hamstring injury, tells Yahoo Sports that he’ll be fine: “No, I don’t see myself missing Game 3.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 3, 2019

Thompson even traded barbs with Raptors superfan and rapper Drake.

Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant share a few words with @Drake post-game.



“See you in the Bay, Aubrey.” #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ZNntwIaWuh — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 3, 2019

