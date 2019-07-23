Tim Duncan will serve under San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich

Published 9:14 AM, July 23, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – San Antonio great Tim Duncan is returning to the Spurs as an assistant under longtime head coach Gregg Popovich, the NBA team said Monday, July 22.

"It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan's assistant, that he returns the favor," Popovich said in a statement released by the team.

Duncan, who won 5 NBA titles with the Spurs, has been a familiar figure at the Spurs practice facility since he retired in 2016, helping out informally.

He is the Spurs' all-time leader in points, rebounds and blocked shots, but in their low-key announcement on Monday, the Spurs gave him shared billing with another new assistant coach, Will Hardy.

Hardy, who joined the Spurs as a basketball operations intern in 2010 after graduating from Williams College, "is a talented, young basketball mind who has earned a great deal of respect from everyone in the organization thanks to his knowledge, spirit and personality," Popovich said. – Rappler.com