The two-time NBA champion joins his sixth club on his 19th year in the league

Published 9:16 AM, July 25, 2019

NEW YORK, USA – Spanish star center Pau Gasol, a two-time NBA champion, has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN reported Wednesday, July 24.

The 39-year-old 7-footer who helped the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2009 and 2010 NBA titles joins his sixth league club for a 19th career NBA campaign.

The deal was reportedly worth $2.6 million.

I'm very excited to announce that next season (my 19th in the @NBA) I'll play for the @trailblazers.



Ready and happy to join one of the best teams in the league! pic.twitter.com/NcE6UJbsZ4 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) July 24, 2019

Gasol played only 30 games last season for San Antonio and Milwaukee due to several injuries.

He has career averages of 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocked shots over 1,226 NBA games.

He joins a Portland squad trying to compete in a toughened Western Conference against expected powerhouse Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers clubs as well as revamped rosters in Houston, Utah and Denver.

Gasol has collected two Olympic silver medals and a bronze medal as well as a Basketball World Cup crown and 3 Eurobasket titles with the Spanish national team. – Rappler.com